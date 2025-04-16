Kate Cassidy reveals Liam Payne predicted ‘chilling’ demise

Kate Cassidy just discussed her last goodbye with Liam Payne.

The 25-year-old social media influencer spoke to Jay Shetty in the latest episode of the On Purpose podcast about the conversation she had with her partner in Argentina just days before he died.

Recalling how she and the One Direction alum would engage in long goodbyes even if they were leaving each other for a night, Cassidy admitted that Payne’s final words to her, before she flew back to Florida, brought her both “pain and peace.”

“I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him and he laughed and interrupted me was like: ‘Kate you're gonna miss your flight your car is in the driveway,’” she told Shetty.

Adding the statement that would send chills down the spines of many due to the singer’s demise that happened just days later, Cassidy quoted Payne who had then said, “'You're acting like this is the last time you are ever gone see me again.'”

“I just laughed back. But to look back in time and know that that was the last time I was ever going see him again is just so chilling,” she now admits.

However, towards the conclusion of the conversation Kate Cassidy stated, “I am so blessed that it was that heartfelt goodbye. Our last goodbye I wouldn't have wanted it to be any differently. I am so glad we had that beautiful time together and I wouldn't change that.”