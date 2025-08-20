Dua Lipa admits she's ready for heartbreak after 'falling intensely' in love

Dua Lipa calls love 'a beautiful thing' as she opens up on engagement with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is opening up about love and vulnerability after announcing her engagement with fiance Callum Turner.

For the unversed, Lipa and Turner sparked romance rumors in January 2024, and the 29-year-old singer announced her engagement to the 35-year-old actor in an interview with British Vogue earlier in June.

In a recent chat with Harper’s Bazaar for its September 2025 cover story, the Lipa opened up about her relationship with her fiancé.

Expressing her optimistic approach on love, Lipa said, “I love love. It is a beautiful thing. It’s a really inspiring thing.”

The popstar noted that she is admiring her current love life, even though it might later lead to heartbreak, she is living in the moment.

“You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible. That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it. I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love.”

She was asked about how she feels about her relationship with the British actor after making their relationship public, the popstar responded, “I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it. … When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it.”