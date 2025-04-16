 
Khloe Kardashian shares how she disappointed sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner

April 16, 2025

Khloe Kardashian is opening up on how she disappointed younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner by giving another chance to her cheating lover Tristan Thompson.

News of Thompson having cheated on the Khloe was revealed two days before she gave birth to their daughter true, and the star stayed with the NBA player and left her sisters Kendall and Kylie disappointed.

“I think the worst part of that experience was how much I let down my younger sisters,” Khloé said during an appearance on the latest episode of the Call her Daddy podcast.

“I remember they were like, ‘He’s going to do this again, don’t stay with him.’ I don’t know exactly what was said, but I just remember the disappointment in them,” The Kardashians star shared.

“I’ve always felt how much I’ve disappointed them by staying and doing that again,” she continued.

“I never could fully trust him, or I never felt safe around him again,” she said. “There was something that I pushed to the side, and I don’t know why.”

Proving her sisters right, Tristan got into another cheating scandal when he was caught kissing Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

Khloe and Tristan broke up over the scandal, but later got back together in 2020, ultimately calling it quits in 2021.

“Maybe the second one hurt more because I lived with it for so much longer,” Khloe Kardashian admitted. “Maybe I’ve had more shame with the second scandal because I sort of knew it was going to happen again.”

