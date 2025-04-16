‘Britain's Got Talent' makes historic leap for live semi-finals

Britain’s Got Talent just made an iconic decision!

The show will now be giving the judgement panel, consisting of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, as well as the hosts of the ITV1 reality programme Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the famous Golden Buzzer during the live semi-finals.

This will grant the show in charges to send an act directly to the grand finale each week.

During the five live semi-finals, that would begin from April 26, one of the six members will be given control of the buzzer, each week, and as soon as a performance that is deserving of a place in the final comes across, it will be their only chance to push the gold.

All the finalist of Britain’s Got Talent would then move a step closer to winning the £250,000 jackpot, as well as securing a place in the performers list at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Golden Buzzer was first introduced in series eight of the hit reality TV competition, and was used during the audition process to give talented individuals or acts a direct pass to the semi-finals.

This is the first time Golden Buzzers have been introduced in the semi-final rounds, about which the entertainment mogul, Simon, said, "We use this expression, 'You're the fifth judge' - and they took it literally. At times, it was out-of-control deafening.”

"Everyone wanted the Golden Buzzer. That's why we got a bit out of control with the amount of Golden Buzzers we did over the season,” he further told Heat Magazine.