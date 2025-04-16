 
Geo News

Has Taylor Swift sued Kanye West?

Kanye West, legal name Ye, levelled serious allegations against Taylor Swift

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 16, 2025

Has Taylor Swift sued Kanye West?

Taylor Swift's team allegedly sent Kanye West a cease and desist letter after the rapper accused the singer of having a sexual encounter with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

The alleged letter called West's posts "false, defamatory, and amounting to sexual harassment" after West post a series of tweets against Swift.

The former husband of Kim Kardashian said that the sexual act was an example of racism because he was not invited.

The rapper deleted the the tweets shortly after posting them but they remained long enough on X, formerly Twitter, for some  users to take screenshots.  

After it was reported that Taylor Swift was seeking cease and desist, many people started believing that the singer would sue him over his outrageous allegations.

Has Taylor Swift sued Kanye West?

Taylor Swift hasn't officially sued Kanye West yet, but she's reportedly planning to take legal action against him. 

Kanye Wests' social media rant came as Swift kept a low profile to avoid media scrutiny over Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against her friend Blake Lively.

West's tweets reportedly infuriated Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce who thought better of responding to the rapper's accusations.

 

Timothee Chalamet talked about receiving early career help from Zendaya
Timothee Chalamet talked about receiving early career help from Zendaya
Meghan Markle exposed by seasoned paparazzi: ‘She tried for control'
Meghan Markle exposed by seasoned paparazzi: ‘She tried for control'
Morgan Wallen, Post Malone team up for new single
Morgan Wallen, Post Malone team up for new single
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'very serious and in sync' amid spotlight break
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'very serious and in sync' amid spotlight break
'HIMYM' creators talk Barney's 'pathetic' antics early in show
'HIMYM' creators talk Barney's 'pathetic' antics early in show
What happened to game show host Wink Martindale?
What happened to game show host Wink Martindale?
Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie finally shut down fallout rumours video
Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie finally shut down fallout rumours
Prince William, Kate Middleton's time as Prince, Princess of Wales 'may be limited' video
Prince William, Kate Middleton's time as Prince, Princess of Wales 'may be limited'