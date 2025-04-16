Has Taylor Swift sued Kanye West?

Taylor Swift's team allegedly sent Kanye West a cease and desist letter after the rapper accused the singer of having a sexual encounter with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

The alleged letter called West's posts "false, defamatory, and amounting to sexual harassment" after West post a series of tweets against Swift.

The former husband of Kim Kardashian said that the sexual act was an example of racism because he was not invited.

The rapper deleted the the tweets shortly after posting them but they remained long enough on X, formerly Twitter, for some users to take screenshots.

After it was reported that Taylor Swift was seeking cease and desist, many people started believing that the singer would sue him over his outrageous allegations.

Taylor Swift hasn't officially sued Kanye West yet, but she's reportedly planning to take legal action against him.

Kanye Wests' social media rant came as Swift kept a low profile to avoid media scrutiny over Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against her friend Blake Lively.

West's tweets reportedly infuriated Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce who thought better of responding to the rapper's accusations.