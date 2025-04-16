The divide between King Charles and Prince Harry has widened with their meeting which took place last year after the British monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

Reports suggest that the US-based Prince Harry's calls and letter are going answered.

Harry was not informed by the Buckingham Palace when his father was briefly admitted to a hospital earlier this month.

The Duke of Sussex did not meet his brother, Prince William and King Charles during his recent visit to the UK.

During Harry's presence in UK, King Charles visited Italy along with his wife Queen Camilla while no effort was made by either of the brothers to have a meeting.

While sons of Princess Diana might have a chances to meet and reconcile in the future, the same could not be said about Harry and his father given King Charles' cancer.

Harry revealed in an interview in the past that the royal family had made absolutely no efforts for reconciliation, he needs to try hard to mend fences with his father if he doesn't want to live a life full of regrets.

While there are no reports of any impending dangers to King's life, nothing could be said with certainty because the royal family is quite adept at hiding secrets.

Little was known about Queen Elizabeth's health problems when one day it was announced that she was dead.

Whatever differences he has with his father, people in UK believe that Prince Harry should mend his fences before it's too late Operation Menai Bridge is activated.



