 
Geo News

How Kate Middleton shot herself in the foot with latest sighting in London

Kate Middleton was spotted crossing Kensington Gardens to board a helicopter

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

April 16, 2025

Kate Middleton's alleged use of royal helicopter from her private residence in Norfolk to London is set to raise questions on her support for Prince William's environmental efforts.

Point de Vue, a French language publication, reported that the wife of the future king was spotted boarding a helicopter on Tuesday.

The report said that her destination was Norfolk, Catherin's country home, where the Waleses' are spending Easter holidays.

Princess Catherine has been accused of harming the environment she's shown to care about in her film, given the environmental impact of her royal lifestyle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales drew criticism from a large number of Britons for what the couple's critics say their lackluster interest in royal duties as William and Kate retreated to their country home for a family break with their children.

During the Easter holidays, the family went for a skiing trip in France where Prince William and Prince George appeared at a stadium in Paris to watch a football game.

Only a day after the Kensington Palace released what it said a special film featuring Kate Middleton to highlight her love for nature, the Princess of Wales was seen using a royal helicopter.

Helicopters are blamed for emitting greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides, contributing to climate change, something Kate's husband is fighting with a  £50 million initiative, Earthshot Prize.


Meghan Markle makes shocking admission about one title she cherishes most video
Meghan Markle makes shocking admission about one title she cherishes most
Avicii's posthumous track with Elle King receives release date
Avicii's posthumous track with Elle King receives release date
Taylor Swift doubles down on her travel plans with Travis Kelce: Report
Taylor Swift doubles down on her travel plans with Travis Kelce: Report
Will Prince Harry find forgiveness?
Will Prince Harry find forgiveness?
ASAP Rocky reveals perks of being dad to his and Rihanna's sons video
ASAP Rocky reveals perks of being dad to his and Rihanna's sons
‘Britain's Got Talent' makes historic leap for live semi-finals
‘Britain's Got Talent' makes historic leap for live semi-finals
Has Taylor Swift sued Kanye West?
Has Taylor Swift sued Kanye West?
Khloe Kardashian shares how she disappointed sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner
Khloe Kardashian shares how she disappointed sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner