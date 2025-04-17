 
Geo News

Real reason for Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie rumoured fall out

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie are on the same page over friendship, says an insider

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 17, 2025

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie’s real fall out took place because of the latter’s photos with Piers Morgan, it is revealed.

The Duke of Sussex, was upset that Eigoene posed with Piers, who is a vocal opponent of Meghan Markle.

During a chat with Daily Mail columnist Maureen

Callahan spoke on Piers' talkshow Uncensored: "[Harry] has zero relationship with his friends and his family. [I] just read that he cut off his relationship with Eugenie."

Piers then responded: "Well, that was because of me actually - the Eugenie thing - because she was with me and a group of other people in a pub in London. I was seen hugging them goodbye, and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm - breaking news - that this is entirely true."

Now in a fresh statement, an insider has revealed that all is good between the cousins and the duo is closer than ever.

"The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie. They always have and always will be," a source told PEOPLE.

Michelle Trachtenberg‘s actual cause of death revealed video
Michelle Trachtenberg‘s actual cause of death revealed
Meghan Markle to add another feature in hat with new achievement video
Meghan Markle to add another feature in hat with new achievement
Serena Williams breaks silence on 'shading' ex Drake at Super Bowl
Serena Williams breaks silence on 'shading' ex Drake at Super Bowl
Kyle Richards makes shock confession about Morgan Wade romance: 'Crush'
Kyle Richards makes shock confession about Morgan Wade romance: 'Crush'
Paul Wesley reflects on neglecting health during 'The Vampire Diaries'
Paul Wesley reflects on neglecting health during 'The Vampire Diaries'
Kyle Richards reveals rare chat with daughters about Morgan Wade romance rumours
Kyle Richards reveals rare chat with daughters about Morgan Wade romance rumours
Meghan Markle makes shocking admission about one title she cherishes most video
Meghan Markle makes shocking admission about one title she cherishes most
How Kate Middleton shot herself in the foot with latest sighting in London video
How Kate Middleton shot herself in the foot with latest sighting in London