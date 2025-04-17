Real reason for Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie rumoured fall out

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie’s real fall out took place because of the latter’s photos with Piers Morgan, it is revealed.



The Duke of Sussex, was upset that Eigoene posed with Piers, who is a vocal opponent of Meghan Markle.

During a chat with Daily Mail columnist Maureen

Callahan spoke on Piers' talkshow Uncensored: "[Harry] has zero relationship with his friends and his family. [I] just read that he cut off his relationship with Eugenie."

Piers then responded: "Well, that was because of me actually - the Eugenie thing - because she was with me and a group of other people in a pub in London. I was seen hugging them goodbye, and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm - breaking news - that this is entirely true."

Now in a fresh statement, an insider has revealed that all is good between the cousins and the duo is closer than ever.

"The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie. They always have and always will be," a source told PEOPLE.