Pamela Anderson's sons react to mom's new romance with Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson shares two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

July 30, 2025

Pamela Anderson's sons have "fully approved" their mom's new romance with actor Liam Neeson.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Baywatch actress' sons “think Liam is great and have gotten to know him better in the last few months.”

As per the confidant, the guys just want to see her mother happy.

For those unversed, Pamela is a proud mother of two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Recently, an insider confirmed to the outlet that "Pamela and Liam are dating."

The couple, who first met on The Naked Gun set, “always had chemistry while they were filming and their friendship naturally developed into more.”

“They are both shy and have tried to stay private but the spark between them is obvious," a tipster added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pamela and Liam are currently gearing up for the release of their new film, The Naked Gun. 

The highly anticipated film will be released in cinemas on August 1, 2025.

