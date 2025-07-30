Tom Brady calls out ex-Gisele Bündchen over parenting their children

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in a candid new letter

Tom Brady has called out his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, over parenting their children in a candid new letter published on Tuesday, July 29.

For those unversed, the couple shook the world in October 2022 by announcing their split.

At the time, an insider revealed that Gisele was frustrated with Tom prioritizing football over their children.

The professional player has now penned a newsletter in which he took an apparent swipe at the supermodel about parenting their children.

“I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family,” Tom wrote in his 199 newsletter, as per Page Six.

“I chose to do it by playing football," he further penned. “My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused — those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives.”

“Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact — from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide,” continued the former NFL star.

“You won’t be perfect. Nobody is. You will fail and disappoint people along the way,” added Tom. “But if you stay committed to your goals over time, even when your priorities shift (which they do at times), then you can be confident that you are living a life of integrity and purpose.”

Tom and Gisele share two kids - Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. The NFL legend is also a father of a 17-year-old son, Jack, whom he welcomed with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.