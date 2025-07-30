 
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True bonds with dad Tristan Thompson

The reality star shares her two kids, True and Tatum, with the former NBA player

Maliha Javed
July 30, 2025

Tristan Thomspon shares sweet selfie with daughter True
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True is spending some quality time with dad Tristan Thompson.

The former NBA athlete took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 29, to share a sweet moment with his seven-year-old daughter.

In the candid post, the proud dad can be seen posing for a selfie with his daughter along with True's cousin, Dream Kardashian. The trio beamed smiles while posing for the photo.

"Love in their smile," Tristan wrote in the caption, expressing his love and care for his daughter.

The picture appears to be taken at Tristan's son, Tatum's The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse-themed birthday party held over the weekend, as he donned a white Mickey Mouse hat, a white shirt, along with a silk scarf wrapped around his neck.

Whereas True donned a light pink shirt with Minnie Mouse drawn and "Disney" written in colorful rhinestones on it.

Khloe, who also shares Tatum with the 34-year-old player, took a moment to comment under the post to show her admiration for True and Dream.

"Such gorgeous little ladies," the Good American co-founder penned.

It is pertinent to mention that Dream is the daughter of Khloe's brother, Rob Kardashian, and his ex, Blac Chyna.

