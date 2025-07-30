Liam Neeson opens up about dating rumours with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson tease fans over dating speculation

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are keeping fans guessing about whether their on-screen chemistry has turned into an off-screen romance.

Both Pamela and Liam recently appeared on The Today Show for the promotion of their upcoming film The Naked Gun.

While the pair were there to discuss the comedy reboot, much of the buzz centred on their rumoured relationship.

Host Craig Melvin didn’t hesitate to address the speculation head-on. “What’s the deal here? You’re both single right now. There’s clearly chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?” he asked.

“I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry—as two actors,” Liam said, smiling.

Reports have surfaced suggesting the two grew close while filming, with sources claiming they’ve been getting cosy at premieres. Despite the chatter, neither has confirmed nor denied the romance.

As the interview wrapped, Melvin teased, “We want you to come back whenever it’s official. America’s here for it—we’re here for whatever it turns into.”