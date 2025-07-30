Cat Deeley, husband Patrick Kielty part ways after 12 years

Cat Deeley, husband Patrick Kielty split after 12 years of marriage

So You Think You Can Dance host, Cat Deeley, and husband Patrick Kielty are ending their 12-year-long marriage.

The 48-year-old host and the 54-year-old Irish comedian announced their separation on July 29.

In a joint statement, the pair revealed that they have mutually decided to part ways, however, they will continue to co-parent their children and maintain a respectful bond.

"We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated," they announced, via the BBC.

"There is no other party involved," they noted.

"We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected."

Deeley and Kietly ended their statement, adding that there will be "no further comment" made on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that the former couple tied the knot back in 2012 and share two sons sons Milo and James.