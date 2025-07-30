Dean Cain opens up about facing sexual harassment in Hollywood

Dean Cain breaks silence on experiencing sexual harassment in Hollywood

Dean Cain who best known for portraying Superman in the hit series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has come forward with a surprising revelation about his time in Hollywood.

The actor disclosed that he was once the target of severe sexual harassment by a show’s business executive.

Speaking to Variety Cain described the experience as 'historic' and said it could have led to “the biggest sexual harassment lawsuit in Hollywood history,” if he had chosen to pursue legal action.

During the interview, Cain said he had 'never before told a reporter' about the harassment, but that it had a huge impact on both his career and personal life.

He also shared that, “The harassment took its toll on my relationship at the time with Gabrielle Reece,” referencing to his high profile relationship with the model.

However, the Lois & Clark star refused to name the person involved in this incident, but he revealed that the experience left him both emotionally and financially exploited.

“I also felt like suing after seeing the numbers on Lois & Clark,” he said, expressing frustration over what he believed to be financial mishandling related to the series' success.

Cain has become known in recent years for speaking out on Hollywood’s political culture and power dynamics.

“I didn’t come forward then—but it’s time people knew what can go on behind closed doors,” he added.