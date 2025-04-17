Jamie Lee Curtis reveals what inspires to be makeup-free

Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't hesitate to go makeup-free in her 60s and she has an explanation for it.

The actress and producer, 66, revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that her new haircut has been encouraging her to go makeup-free.

The Freaky Friday star revealed that after having to grow her hair out for a year and a half for her acting jobs, the actress is relieved to finally be back to her signature haircut.

“I did fine and obviously it's not a big deal but when I have my hair cut the way I love it and the way it suits me, it gives me the freedom to exist with no make up and very little fuss," she captioned a mirror selfie of her in a confident pose.

“It gives me a confidence that I never had in my life and I am grateful that,” Curtis wrote about her haircut.

Curtis also gave her hairstylist Sean James a shoutout, saying he “has been in charge of this haircut for a LONG time.”

“I woke up this morning and thought, ‘OK, now I look like me,’” Curtis wrote in the post.

Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8, 2025.