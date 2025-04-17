 
'The Valley' stars Janet, Jason Caperna reveal plans for baby no. 2

Janet and Jason Caperna welcomed their first son in December 2023

April 17, 2025

Janet and Jason Caperna have revealed their plans for another baby.

Speaking to People magazine at the season 2 premiere of The Valley in Los Angeles, the married couple said that they are “open” to growing their family but not “right now.”

"We're so happy with our family dynamic, getting to have a break from pregnancy and postpartum and all of that," said Janet, who welcomed her first baby, Cameron, with Jason in December 2023.

The TV personality further said, “Jason has a younger sister. I have a younger brother, so we're very comfortable with the family of four. So I think eventually that's a goal, but right now we're having fun.”

Echoing her sentiments, Jason said “That's the plan.”

“The timing wouldn't be right now, but in the relatively near future," he added. "If we're lucky and fortunate and blessed enough to probably expand our family by at least one more.”

For those unversed, Janet and Jason tied the knot on June 12, 2022.

