Lady Gaga fans furious as ticket chaos hits 'Mayhem Ball' tour sales

Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated Mayhem Ball tour sparked outrage across Australia this week, as thousands of fans were left empty-handed despite joining online ticket queues hours before sales opened.

Frustrated "Little Monsters" flooded Instagram and X with complaints, describing massive virtual queues, some exceeding 30,000 people, that made securing tickets virtually impossible.

According to Daily Mail, even additional shows announced later did little to calm the backlash.

Moreover, many fans blamed the debacle on overwhelming demand and the flawed ticketing system, while others raised concerns over skyrocketing prices allegedly driven by dynamic pricing models, which is reportedly a claim Ticketmaster has since denied.

Additionally, the Poker Face singer, returning to Australia after an 11-year hiatus, acknowledged the overwhelming global response to her new album Mayhem, which pushed her to organize an international tour in record time.