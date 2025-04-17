David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's 51 birthday in romantic way

David Beckham paid a romantic tribute to his "most amazing" wife, Victoria Beckham, on her 51 birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the former captain of the English football team posted a carousel of images along with a sweet note.

In the first shared snap, David and Victoria share a smooch while standing in a swimming pool.

Another photo shows the couple embracing each other against the beautiful backdrop of a lake and mountains.

In the third picture from the carousel, Victoria poses alongside her kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The last two images were from Victoria's childhood.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing Wife , Mummy & Best Friend that we could all wish for Have the most perfect day because you deserve to and we love you so much,” David captioned the caption.

For those unversed, David and Victoria tied the knot in Dublin, Ireland, on July 4, 1999.