Will King Charles abdicate the throne to Prince William? Expert reveals hidden discussions

King Charles’ abdication, reign and the future has just been referenced by an expert with the inside scoop

April 17, 2025

The plans Buckingham Palace has for King Charles, amid questions into his possible abdication have just been shared by an inside source.

The expert in question is Ian Pelham Turner and he recently got candid with Fox News Digital.

Reportedly, “King Charles will never abdicate through his own volition, especially as he has waited a lifetime to become monarch.”

“He enjoys the role and the values it brings to Camilla as queen,” right now.

But he did note that, “behind the scenes, I am sure discussions are being held in case the king’s conditions worsen to an extent where he cannot complete even the smallest tasks. But in reality, we are not at that stage yet.”

He also highlighted, “There have been more reports that, again, behind the scenes, William and Kate are preparing for their eventual roles. Of course, this fuels more speculation about the king’s health.”

But, “I hope he remains on the throne as he has many good qualities and crowds on royal engagements adore him,” Mr Turner added before signing off. 

