Missing Japanese actor found dead at 24

Mizuki Itagaki, best known for his role in the renowned live-action Ao Haru Ride, has passed away at the age of 24.

The Japanese actor's death was announced by his family on Thursday, April 17, on his official Instagram.

"We're very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

"To all the fans who supported him with so much warmth, and to everyone who worked with him, we’re truly grateful from the bottoms of our hearts,” the star’s family further said in the statement.

For those unversed, Mizuki had been missing since the start of the year, and his body was recently discovered.

“The police and others continued the search, and just recently, we were contacted by the Tokyo police that his body has been found in the city," revealed the family.

"Mizuki always work hard with the hope of bringing smiles and joy to everyone through his acting,” the statement concluded.

Mizuki, who was born in October 2000, has played lead roles in many Japanese films, including Our Secret Diary, Love's Stoppage Time, and In-House Marriage Honey.