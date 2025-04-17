King Charles Easter message of love clashes with silence on Prince Harry

King Charles on Thursday shared his Easter message to all who celebrate, highlighting importance of love and hope in human life.

His message came amid reports that his US-based son Prince Harry's calls and letters to his father are going unanswered and the last time he saw the king was after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

Not only that but the Duke of Sussex was also not informed by the palace when his father was recently admitted to a hospital due to some health problems.

After stepping down from his royal duties and departing the UK with his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has attacked his father and eldest brother, Prince William, in his media interactions and a book titled "Spare".

But the youngest son of the king has also expressed his willingness to mend fences with his family.

In one of his interviews, Harry said that the royal family made absolutely not effort for reconciliation with him.

Harry might have gone too far against his father and William in his media interactions and his book, but one wonders whether the king, who some people think should have become more forgiving after his cancer diagnosis, sees his son's mistakes unforgivable.

Although, Prince Harry has made it clear that he has no plans to return to the United Kingdom, reconciliation between the father-son duo won't hurt anyone.

"There are three virtues that the world still needs — faith, hope and love. “And the greatest of these is love”, read King Charles message, leaving royal fans wondering whether the monarch would allow these traits to steer him out of problems he has with his youngest son and bury the hatchet with the Duke of Sussex.