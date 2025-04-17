Molly Ringwald drops bombshell about remaking 'The Breakfast Club'

Molly Ringwald has opened up about why she is not in favour of her 1985 film The Breakfast Club remake.

While articulating her thoughts during a panel titled “Don’t You Forget About Me: The Breakfast Club 40th Anniversary Reunion” at the C2E2 pop culture convention in Chicago, Ringwald quipped, “I personally don’t believe in remaking that movie, because I think this movie is very much of its time.”

The 57-year-old actress and writer added that even though the film still resonates with audiences, she believes in “making movies that are inspired by other movies but build on it and represent what’s going on today. This is very, you know, it’s very white, this movie.”

“You don’t see a lot of different ethnicities. We don’t talk about gender. None of that. And I feel like that really doesn’t represent our world today,” she noted.

The Pretty in Pink star emphasised that she would “like to see movies that are inspired by The Breakfast Club but take it in a different direction.”

For the unversed, The Breakfast Club is about five teenagers from different social backgrounds, such as princess Claire Standish (Ringwald), a basket case Allison Reynolds (Ally Sheedy), a criminal John Bender (John Nelson), an athlete Andrew Clark (Emilio Estevez), and a brainiac Brian Johnson (Anthony Michael Hall).