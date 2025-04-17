Stevie Nicks announces new music after decade long break

Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac icon, just confirmed a new album!

The 76-year-old Landslide hitmaker explained that her upcoming work would be a reflection of her love life and has already written the lyrics down.

She also admitted that one of the tracks would also be about the late legendary musician and songwriter, Prince.

“I’m actually making a record right now,” Nicks revealed as she was inducted into the Pollstar Live Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

She continued, “I call it the Ghost record because it just kind of happened in the last couple of weeks. I have seven songs and they are autobiographical, real stories where I’m not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life.”

“They’re not airy-fairy songs that you’re wondering who they’re about, but you really don’t get it. They are real stories, memories of mine, of fantastic men,” the Gypsy crooner further explained.

Nicks also revealed that she actually started working on the upcoming album after she had to leave her LA home due to the devastating wildfires that broke out in the city.

The album currently titled Ghost, would be her first release in 14 years, that is after her 2011’s In Your Dreams.

Stevie Nicks is also expected to collaborate with famous partners like Tom Petty, Joe Walsh, Don Henley and Jimmy Iovine for the forthcoming project.