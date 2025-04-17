 
Geo News

Stevie Nicks announces new music after decade long break

Stevie Nicks confirmed that she would be releasing a new album, 14 years after her last one

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 17, 2025

Stevie Nicks announces new music after decade long break
Stevie Nicks announces new music after decade long break

Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac icon, just confirmed a new album!

The 76-year-old Landslide hitmaker explained that her upcoming work would be a reflection of her love life and has already written the lyrics down.

She also admitted that one of the tracks would also be about the late legendary musician and songwriter, Prince.

“I’m actually making a record right now,” Nicks revealed as she was inducted into the Pollstar Live Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

She continued, “I call it the Ghost record because it just kind of happened in the last couple of weeks. I have seven songs and they are autobiographical, real stories where I’m not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life.”

“They’re not airy-fairy songs that you’re wondering who they’re about, but you really don’t get it. They are real stories, memories of mine, of fantastic men,” the Gypsy crooner further explained.

Nicks also revealed that she actually started working on the upcoming album after she had to leave her LA home due to the devastating wildfires that broke out in the city.

The album currently titled Ghost, would be her first release in 14 years, that is after her 2011’s In Your Dreams.

Stevie Nicks is also expected to collaborate with famous partners like Tom Petty, Joe Walsh, Don Henley and Jimmy Iovine for the forthcoming project. 

Molly Ringwald drops bombshell about remaking 'The Breakfast Club'
Molly Ringwald drops bombshell about remaking 'The Breakfast Club'
King Charles, Queen Camilla undertake a long journey for special event
King Charles, Queen Camilla undertake a long journey for special event
Marvel drops 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer video
Marvel drops 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer
Courteney Cox ‘violated' by Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle friendship?
Courteney Cox ‘violated' by Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle friendship?
Prince William pours cold water on hopes of reconciliation with Prince Harry
Prince William pours cold water on hopes of reconciliation with Prince Harry
'Thrilled' Ben Affleck says he's 'grateful to' his ex-Jennifer Lopez after divorce
'Thrilled' Ben Affleck says he's 'grateful to' his ex-Jennifer Lopez after divorce
Prince William appoints Jason Knauf as chief executive of Earthshot Prize
Prince William appoints Jason Knauf as chief executive of Earthshot Prize
Ben Affleck makes shock confession about Jennifer Lopez post 'embarrassing' split
Ben Affleck makes shock confession about Jennifer Lopez post 'embarrassing' split