Scandal-hit Armie Hammer reaches new milestone

Armie Hammer was also accused of raping his girlfriend

Lifestyle News Desk
April 17, 2025

Armie Hammer has reached 1 million followers on Instagram as he struggles to make a comeback from 2021 scandal that saw multiple women accusing him of emotional abuse.

His followers include the likes of Gal Gadot, Paris Hilton, Henry Cavill, Jimmy Fallon, Karen Gillan and several other celebrities.

Hammer is making a comeback after a hiatus due to controversy and allegations.

The Social Network actor launched his podcast, "Armie HammerTime", in October 2024, where he interviews other stars and shares stories about his personal life.

He's set to star in the western film "Frontier Crucible", marking his return to acting after a few years of hiatus.

in 2017, several women accused Hammer of physical and emotional abuse, including rape, branding, and leaving bruises. One of his ex-girlfriends, Efrosina Angelova, claimed he raped her.

As the allegations came out, anonymous Instagram accounts published screenshots of messages allegedly from Hammer, containing explicit content and cannibalistic fantasies. 

The actor denied the authenticity of the messages widely circulated online.

