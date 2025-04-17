Tate McRae faces criticism over Morgan Wallen collab

Tate McRae just became the target of trolls.

As the Canadian singer and songwriter gears to collaborate with the sensation Morgan Wallen, for his upcoming album, I’m The Problem, which would also have contributions from the likes of Post Malone, Eric Church, HARDY and Ernest, she is facing quite some criticism.

Some strong opinions on social media even labelled her as “MAGA Barbie” even though she would be the first female artist to work with Morgan Wallen on a track.

"tate mccrae collabing with Morgan Wallen she is the MAGA barbie y’all accused Addison [Rae] of being (sic)" a user commented on X, formerly Twitter.

Another wrote: "Come on Tate, you're better than this."

"tate mcrae collabing with morgan wallen...... i’m actually so disappointed in her rn (sic)" a third social media user penned.

Morgan Wallen has come under fire many times, with a significant incident of 2024 that led to his arrest for reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing a chair from a rooftop bar.

Recently, he sparked backlash for storming off the stage during his Saturday Night Live appearance this March and then later posted a photo of his private jet with the caption, "Get me to God's country.”