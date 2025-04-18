Why John Mulaney compares toddler parenting to working on Ellen DeGeneres show?

John Mulaney has a hilarious way of explaining how parenting a toddler looks like.

In the latest episode of Everybody's Live With John Mulaney, the 42-year-old comedian made a hilarious comparison between raising toddlers and working on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as the show ended following toxic work culture claims against host Ellen DeGeneres.

"You know what having a 3-year-old is like?” he said to his audience rhetorically.

“Having a 3-year-old is what I imagine working on Ellen [DeGeneres’] show was like. Because people come over and they’re like, ‘How is it?’ And you’re, like, ‘Oh, it’s fine. You know, we have fun. There’s games,’” the father of two continued.

"We have dancing, you know. So if he starts dancing, you dance. But if he stops dancing,” he continued, changing to a more serious tone before saying, "You f****** stop dancing right away,’” Mulaney added.

It is pertinent to mention that Mulaney got married to actress Olivia Munn in July 2024.

The couple welcomed two children, a three-year-old son, Malcolm, and a month-old daughter, Méi June.