Amy Poehler and Will Arnett on co-parenting

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett are proud of their relationship as co-parents.

The actress, 53, joined Arnett, 54, and his podcast co-hosts Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes in a recent episode of SmartLess.

During the episode, the exes—who split in 2012 after nine years of marriage—got candid about their teamwork in raising two teen boys, Abel, 14, and Archie, 16.

Arnett, who also shares this third son Alexander with his girlfriend Alessandra Brown, 38, shared that there's more to his relationship with ex-wife Poehler than just being exes trying to maintain harmony as co-parents.

“I’m really, really lucky to have her as a partner in this way. There aren’t many people I speak to more than I speak to her, which is weird — you know what I mean? But it’s great,” Arnett said of Poehler. “She is somebody that I still run a lot of stuff by."

He continued, "She’s the person I go to, like, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about doing this.’ Whether it’s life or work, I really seek her counsel because it’s important to me. Because I trust her. She’s awesome.”

Arnett also credited Poehler for making their relationship as co-parents sail smoothly.

“Amy, you’re really good at this and you help me to do this in concert with you,” Arnett said. “I don’t come by it naturally because that’s not how I was raised.”