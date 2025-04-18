'White Lotus' star Jason Isaacs shuts down Rebel Wilson's joke

White Lotus star Jason Isaacs doesn't want his controversial scene from the HBO Max hit series being the only highlight of his role.

The Harry Potter alum, 61, who now plays Timothy Ratcliff in White Lotus, made an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show recently, which is set to air on Saturday night.

At one point, comedian Rebel Wilson, 45, joked about Isaacs' nude scene which came across as unnecessary to Isaacs, Daily Mail reported.

"I liked the stripping down bit," Wilson said referring to his nude scene in which his onscreen character mistakenly flashes before his kids.

However, Isaacs didn't find her quip amusing and hit back quickly, saying, "The show is so fabulous, seems a bit odd to talk about my d*** the whole time."

Isaacs also discussed his role as Lucius Malfoy in the original Harry Potter movie franchise, revealing that he has suggested Danny Dyer reprises the role next in the upcoming TV adaptation.

"Soon I'll be passing the torch on. Fantastic actors [are] being cast," he revealed on the show, the publication further quoted the actor.