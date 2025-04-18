 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce amping up wedding discussions: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly enjoying their downtime together

Lifestyle News Desk
April 18, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce amping up wedding discussions: Source
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly started their wedding preparations.

According to the latest report of Life & Style, the couple’s time together away from the spotlight has given them the opportunity to think about the next step in their relationship.

“It’s been a dream period that’s only solidified that they’re on the same page about their future,” shared a source.

In addition to this, the source added that Travis and Taylor have been busy making plans for their “next steps,” many of which include “amping up wedding discussions.”

This report come after People Magazine shared the same claiming that “they have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it.”

“They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them,” they added of Swift and Kelce.

The tipster also addressed that the Blank Space crooner and the footballer is “very serious and in sync.”

“They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight,” the source concluded.

