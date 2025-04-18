Meghan Markle leaves Royal family enraged with latest move

Meghan Markle has left the Royal family upset after she was recently addressed as "Your Royal Highness" in a message from a Ukrainian minister.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, stepped down as senior working Royal alongside Prince Harry in 2020 and agreed not to use their HRH titles.

Although they kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, they are no longer working royals.

At the time, a statement released by the Palace read, "With The [late] Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.”

“While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

However, the recent use of HRH title for Meghan did not sit well with the Royal with a friend of King Charles calling Meghan’s latest move “outrageous.”

According to Daily Mail, the pal "well-connected" to journalist Tom Sykes told him what the Royal family thought of it.

“It’s outrageous,” they said. “Every time you think they can’t make it worse, they make it worse."