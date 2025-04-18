 
Geo News

Reba Mcentire planning Dua Lipa collaboration: Source

Reba Mcentire recently recorded her take on Dua Lipa's 'Don't Start Now'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Reba Mcentire planning Dua Lipa collaboration: Source
Photo: Reba Mcentire planning Dua Lipa collaboration: Source

Dua Lipa and Reba Mcentire are reportedly growing close as friends.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, Reba’s version of Dua Lipa’s song, Don’t Start Now had a hidden motive behind it.

“Reba didn’t just choose to cover Dua’s song out of thin air, she’s a huge fan and they’re actually friends,” claimed a source.

The insider also noted, “She respects Dua’s talent so much and she thinks it would be super fun to collaborate with her in some way.”

Teasing a potential song collaboration between the two, the source told the outlet, “She’s throwing out different ideas, including doing a song together.”

It is safe to say that Dua would be excited to record new music with Reba.

In a previous chat with Zane Lowe on Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke Christmas, she discussed, “That’s the problem with really good speakers in a studio.”

“It makes a lot of things sound good, and then you leave the studio and you’re like, wait a second, this wasn’t exactly how I remember this,” the songbird explained.

