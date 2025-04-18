Prince Harry leading ‘a pointless existence' overshadowed by Meghan

Prince Harry is facing criticism over his decision to step down from Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded, after a leadership dispute sparked a public fallout.

Speaking with The Sun, royal biographer Hugo Vickers said the move has damaged the Duke of Sussex’s reputation and left him living a directionless life.

He claimed that the Duke is now overshadowed by his wife, Meghan Markle, and has drifted away from the kind of charity work he was trained for.

Harry and the charity’s co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, decided to step down recently after they got into a disagreement with Sophie Chandauka, the head of his African charity, Sentebale.

Following their exit, the duo said they could no longer work under Chandauka’s leadership. However, she accused the board of harassment, bullying, and discrimination.

Adding to it, a political leader from Lesotho claimed that Harry started losing interest in the charity after marrying Meghan and moving to the U.S.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, Vickers said, "It is [damaging]. It's most unfortunate, the whole thing, really - he was trained to do exactly that sort of work and does it very well.”

He added, "And the fact that he's sort of isolated from it just means that he's leading a rather pointless existence."