Emilio Estevez says 'St. Elmo's Fire' director Joel Schumacher was a 'nightmare'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Emilio Estevez opened up about his frustrating experience with St. Elmo’s Fire director Joel Schumacher. 

The 62-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, April 17. 

Josh Horowitz, the host, requested Estevez to give “the worst note a director has ever given” him and told him, “Have a good f****" time.”

The Breakfast Club star remembered that the late Schumacher once screamed “at the top of his lungs" on the set of St. Elmo’s Fire.

Estevez went on to sarcastically add, “Here’s looking at you, Joel Schumacher.” 

Then the Young Guns star compared the late Breakfast Club director to Schumacher, saying John Hughes “was collaborative” and “a mentor in many ways, who was calm and listened.” While Schumacher was “vividly insecure” and a “ nightmare on set.” 

“No kidding. And [he] was a bully. I vowed never to speak to my actors that way,” Estevez noted.

“If I ever got a chance to direct in 1984, I thought, this is the best lesson a young actor who wants to direct could ever get. Thank you, Joel,” he added. 

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Schumacher, who worked in movies, including 1995’s Batman Forever and 1997’s Batman & Robin, passed away in June 2020 at the age of 80.

