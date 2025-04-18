King Charles meets 'Lilibet' after Maundy Service

King Charles on Thursday met a dog named after his mother, late Queen Elizabeth, after attending Maundy Service with Queen Camilla.

According to the local media, after the service at Durham Cathedral , the monarch met Pat Johsnon who was holding her corgi named Lilibet, the late Queen's nickname from childhood.

Charles became the king after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

The late queen's two remaining corgis, Muick and Sandy, were taken in by her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of York has been sharing updates on the corgis and their well-being. The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie often shares pictures of the dogs on her social media accounts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, King Charles granddaughter, was also named Lilibet after Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan gave birth to her daughter in 2021 after the couple had moved to California with their son, Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.



