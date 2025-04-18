Is Bon Jovi alive?

The death of a legend linked to the band Bon Jovi led to rumors on social media that the singer died.

The rumors started after it was reported that Ioannis Vasilopoulos, a legend tied to the band Bon Jovi died at age 66 on April 7.

According to a report, Vasilopoulos designed a famous album cover for the band.

The obtituary for the deceased read, "We announce with heavy hearts the passing of Ioannis, our beloved artist, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, who has left us for the great beyond. We find comfort knowing that Ioannis is reunited with his father, mother and other beloved family and friends. The outpouring of love for Ioannis and his work is also a great comfort."

"While he was still in college, he painted and designed his first record cover then art directed his first MTV music video for the group Art in America (Sony Records). It would be an MTV video breakout in 1983," it continued.

"The cover would later be featured in the book ‘1000 Record Covers’ by Michael Ochs as one of the best covers of the 80's in a collection that spans forty years. Ioannis work also produced the book 'Fade to Black' he co-created with Martin Popoff and 'Get the Led Out' a book about Led Zeppelin, written by Denny Somach with a forward by Carol Miller and artwork by Ioannis."



