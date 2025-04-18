Truth about Prince William, Kate Middleton's behind the scenes dynamic revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ex-staffer has shared insight into the duo’s dynamic away from the spotlight.

Ex-royal gardener Jack Stooks claimed that he got the know the Prince and Princess of Wales on a personal level.

“They were very down-to-earth and lovely,” he told Life & Style. “They were always really polite, kind, caring, and really fun.”

“You see people on TV and that’s sort of the closest you normally get to them. So, it’s quite something to go and work with these people and actually meet them face to face and have like completely normal conversations with them. The longer you are there, it just becomes normal; they’re just people,” he noted.

Kate has found a special way to bond with her husband by introducing him to her hobby of gardening.

“Her love for gardening is very clear,” Jack remarked, adding, “I’m sure now because Kate loves her gardening, he does too.”

Another hobby the couple enjoys together is cooking. They cook for their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as close friends.

“Kate does enjoy cooking,” shared the former royal staffer. “They definitely have dinner parties for friends and family!”

The gardener also noted that Prince William and Princess Kate, who got married in 2011, still get along and have a caring dynamic.

“They do tend to get on very well with each other,” tattled Jack. “William will often put his arm around her, they do hold hands and show affection to each other. They’re quite good at being there for each other.”