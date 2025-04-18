Martha Stewart reacts to Katy Perry’s Blue Origin crew with rare post

Martha Stewart reportedly trolled Katy Perry and the Blue Origin "astronauts" by sharing a throwback video on Instagram of her 2006 Zero-G flight experience in Florida.

Captioned "In case you spaced out," the lifestyle icon reminded her 8.7 million followers of her own weightless adventure aboard G-Force One, where she performed flips and push-ups in zero gravity, years before commercial space tourism took off.

While Blue Origin's recent all-female crew, including Perry, experienced three to four minutes of weightlessness at the Kármán line, Stewart highlighted her hands-on experience with FAA-approved parabolic flight, which provides repeated moments of zero gravity.

Fans praised Stewart’s “expert trolling,” contrasting her authentic experience with what many criticized as a brief, high-priced "joyride for the super-rich" that left a notable carbon footprint.

Meanwhile, Stewart continues to stay active, promoting her new Gardening Handbook and preparing to co-host the upcoming NBC cooking competition Yes, Chef!