Martha Stewart reacts to Katy Perry's Blue Origin crew with rare post

Martha Stewart surprises fans with a candid reaction to Katy Perry’s Blue Origin 'astronauts' post on her social media platform

Lifestyle News Desk
April 18, 2025

Martha Stewart reportedly trolled Katy Perry and the Blue Origin "astronauts" by sharing a throwback video on Instagram of her 2006 Zero-G flight experience in Florida. 

Captioned "In case you spaced out," the lifestyle icon reminded her 8.7 million followers of her own weightless adventure aboard G-Force One, where she performed flips and push-ups in zero gravity, years before commercial space tourism took off.

While Blue Origin's recent all-female crew, including Perry, experienced three to four minutes of weightlessness at the Kármán line, Stewart highlighted her hands-on experience with FAA-approved parabolic flight, which provides repeated moments of zero gravity. 

Fans praised Stewart’s “expert trolling,” contrasting her authentic experience with what many criticized as a brief, high-priced "joyride for the super-rich" that left a notable carbon footprint.

Meanwhile, Stewart continues to stay active, promoting her new Gardening Handbook and preparing to co-host the upcoming NBC cooking competition Yes, Chef!

