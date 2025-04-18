Meghan Markle's Hollywood outreach suffers due to Kate Middleton's ties

Meghan Markle has been snubbed by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon due to the actress’ absolute love and loyalty toward Kate Middleton, per a royal commentator.

During her appearance on the YouTube channel Andrew Gold & Kinsey Schofield, royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield said: "I heard rumours that Meghan was trying to get Reese Witherspoon on Archetypes, Reese Witherspoon politely declined.”

She continued, "I heard it through the grapevine that it's because Reese Witherspoon loves the Princess of Wales, loves Catherine and didn't want to do anything to jeopardise any sort of social clout she has with Catherine, the future Queen."

Witherspoon has been a fan of Kate ever since the Princess entered the Royal Family and even met the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011 during their first trip after their wedding.

In her 2018 book Whiskey in a Teacup, Reese recounted her meeting with Kate, writing, "I love Kate Middleton that much. And she did not disappoint! She was just lovely and warm, elegant and composed. She also told a joke, and I immediately fell under her spell. She's just as magnificent as she seems to be. She's a very compassionate, socially conscious, deeply caring person."

However, there have been reports that Meghan Markle is doing all she can to make her place in Reese’s close friend Jennifer Aniston’s inner circle. Now, a source says the Friends alum has also been asked to appear in the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

"Meghan is hoping Jen will be there for her – as soon as possible – as a guest. Meghan knows she needs a major A-list name to bounce back fast after such a mixed start," the mole said.