Ed Sheeran, Chappell Roan, others surpassed by new sensation

Ed Sheeran, Chappell Roan, Tate McRae have all been surpassed by Alex Warren.

The artist, who started releasing music independently in 2021, has claimed the title of holding the longest-running number 1 single of 2025, by the grace of hi song, Ordinary, as per the Official Charts.

Ordinary has spent the fifth consecutive week at the first spot in the Official Singles Chart, dethroning Lola Young’s track, Messy, that remained on the top for four weeks.

On the second spot of the Official Singles Chart comes the popular pop anthem, Pink Pony Club by the rising sensation Chappell Roan, off her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Then comes Ed Sheeran who claimed third place with his latest song, Azizam, a title of Persian origin which translates into “my beloved” or “my dear.”

Additionally, on fourth place is the Instagram and TikTok popular track by Doechii, Anxiety while on the fifth spot Tate McRae rules with her song Sports Car.

Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s collaborative track, Fortnight also returned back to the list of Top 40 for the first time since 2024.

While the newest release of Lana Del Rey, Henry, Come on, is a new entry on the number 30 spot which earned her a 14th Top 40 hit track.