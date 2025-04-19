Demi Moore gets honest about losing Oscars to Mickey Madison

Demi Moore shared her honest thoughts about losing the 2025 Oscars to Mickey Madison.

The Substance actress made an appearance on Time magazine for its cover story, and the G.I. Jane actress dismissed the claims that she was disappointed over her loss, but in fact, she had an intuition that Madison might win the accolade.

It is pertinent to mention that Madison and Moore were nominated for Best Actress for this year's Academy Awards for their role in Anora and The Substance, respectively.

The Ghost actress told the outlet that she predicted Madison's win during the commercial break with her manager.

"I leaned over and whispered to my manager, 'I think it’s going to Mikey,'" Moore noted. "I don’t know why I knew, but I did. I was so centred and calm. I didn’t feel gutted."

The Indecent Proposal actress went on to say, "I didn’t feel any of those kinds of things. I just trusted, and am in trust of, whatever is going to unfold."

After Madison's win, Moore even took to her Instagram account to congratulate her and penned down a sweet shout-out for her young fellow actress.

"A huge congratulations to Mikey Madison, can’t wait to see what you do next," Moore wrote.