Why Olivia Munn compares her parenting style to film 'Mrs Doubtfire'?

The actress is mom to kids, son Malcolm and daughter Mei June

Lifestyle News Desk
April 19, 2025

Olivia Munn shared some rare insights into her presenting style.

In a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Iron Man 2 actress talked about her parenting approach with Host Kelly Clarkson and compared herself to Robin Williams' role in the movie, Mrs. Doubtfire.

“I think it’s so funny. The crazier things [Malcolm] says, it just makes me laugh so much. John is much more like — like I will laugh in the moment of him doing something, like knocking all the flowers off the table, I think it’s so funny,” she explained, mimicking the way Mulaney reacts in those moments.

“And, I — because apparently we’re trying to teach him not to do those things, but I know I am the Mrs. Doubtfire of the situation," she continued.

"I am Robin Williams, and he is Sally Fields,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child, a son named Malcolm, in November 2021.

The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in July 2024 in New York and then welcomed their second child daughter, Mei June, via a surrogate.  

