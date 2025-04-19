Jon Bon Jovi death rumors spark buzz online

Jon Bon Jovi is safe and sound, despite recent online confusion sparked by the passing of a fellow artist associated with the band.

The musician's fans were shocked when rumors were circulating on the internet falsely claiming that Bon Jovi had passed away.

The rumors began to swirl following the death of Ioannis Vasilopoulos, a famous Greek-American artist who made cover art for Bon Jovi's albums.

According to an obituary shared by Vasilopoulos's family, he breathed his last on April 7.

"We announce with heavy hearts the passing of Ioannis, our beloved artist, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, who has left us for the great beyond," the artist's family confirmed.

"We find comfort knowing that Ioannis is reunited with his father, mother and other beloved family and friends. The outpouring of love for Ioannis and his work is also a great comfort," the statement continued.

The memorial also noted that the designer, who also worked with other iconic bands, “was influenced by American comic books, animation, fantasy art, and rock music. The music led to his admiration of album cover art, specifically Roger Dean known for his work with the band YES and the many album covers of designer Storm Thorgerson (Hipgnosis). The inspiration led Ioannis to design and paint many covers."

The online confusion began when news of Vasilopoulos’ death was misunderstood, prompting false speculation that Jon Bon Jovi had passed away.

However, any official notice from Jon Bon Jovi has not been revealed yet, some sources have reported that the 63-year-old singer is alive and doing well.