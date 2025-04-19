Mariah Carey reveals ‘comeback album’ that ‘annoyed’ her

Mariah Carey just stated a perception that bothered her almost the entirety of her career.

The 56-year-old iconic artist, who celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi, on her son’s livestream, said that she felt “annoyed” that her fan base called it a “comeback album.”

“At the time, it annoyed me when they called it a comeback album, But now I'm just like, ‘Oh yeah, my comeback album,’” Mariah told PEOPLE magazine.

The album, at that time, was released three years after her 2002 album, Charmbracelet, it featured collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri and debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart.

“It's like, how many comebacks do I have to have?” she said to the outlet in a rhetoric expression, adding, if people “know the album, then they usually are fans of the album.”

“But not everybody knows that album, So people can discover various songs and kind of get to know the feeling of that album,” Mariah further mentioned.

Additionally, celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi’s anniversary on social media, the Emotions singer uploaded on her Instagram: “Happy “Mimi” Anniversary!! I’m excited to celebrate this one with you.”