Bianca Censori considering rekindling romance with Kanye West?

Kanye West and Biance Censori are seemingly considering rekindling their romance as they were spotted together in Spain.

The controversial rapper and the Australian beauty were photographed enjoying dinner at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands on Friday, April 18.

In the clip obtained by TMZ, Kanye is dressed in all-black and has his hood pulled high over his head.

Meanwhile, Bianca dons a full-length black catsuit and a pair of stilettos.

This outing comes after several reports suggested that the pair have called it quits.

On February 13, an insider confirmed to Page Six that Bianca parted ways with Kanye because she was “unhappy" with her husband’s hateful rants.

“She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable,” the source told the outlet at that time.