Photo: Drew Barrymore reinforces powerful life lesson on self love

Drew Barrymore elaborated on her personal journey of finding happiness within herself.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the 50-year-old actress doubled down on the need of self-care and acceptance.

"Do what it takes to make yourself happy because you deserve it,” she began.

"You are the longest relationship you'll ever have. So, if you don't take care of yourself, if you don't cherish yourself, then what are we even doing here?” Drew further explained.

Then, she emphasized on the need self-love by expressing her own journey, "I want to be my own best friend.”

“And if love, in any form, comes along and adds to that? Beautiful," Drew even added.

She also talked about the importance of being content as an individual by saying, "But I refuse to believe that life starts or stops because of anyone else."

"If you had told me in my 20s, or even in my 30s, that I would be so wildly happy just being in my own company, I would have laughed,” she added.

"I was always chasing something: love, adventure the next exciting thing. But somewhere along the way, I realized the company I was forever going to keep... was my own," they concluded.