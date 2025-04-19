Jennifer Aniston recalls a 'vulnerable' encounter with fans

Jennifer Aniston has opened up an 'awkward and vulnerable' moment with fans.

During an interview with Travel+Leisure, she candidly shared an encounter with fans after she got fame from portraying the character of Rachel Green in 1994’s comedy sitcom, Friends.

Recalling when fans caught her naked, the Hollywood actress said, “Not surprising, but I’ve been in vulnerable places, like undressed in a steam room, or in a sauna or some sort of a spa either half-covered or completely naked.”

For her role in the series, which ran for 10 seasons, Aniston received numerous awards, including a Screen Actors Guild award, a Primetime Emmy award, and a Golden Globe award.

Meanwhile, the We Are The Millers actress discussed that she’s been battling with the habit of over-packing and finding a way to travel lightly.

Revealing the reason why she is an over-packer, she admitted, “I’ve been trying so hard to become an under-packer because I am notoriously an over-packer. You just don’t know where you’re going to be on a certain day, or what mood you’re going to be in.”

However, she noted that her friends really appreciate her overpacking habit because they borrow anything that they forgot to pack.

“I put all my T-shirts in, then all my underwear, bras, socks, workout stuff, and they just stack on top of each other, which really helps you out,” Jennifer Aniston concluded.