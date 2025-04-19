Khloe Kardashian pays adorable tribute to sister Kourtney on her 46 birthday

Khloe Kardashian paid adorable tribute to her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on her 46 birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Good American founder posted a carousel of sweet childhood photos of herself with Khloe.

In the first shared photo, the two younger sisters can be seen sitting on a tricycle, while another shows Kourtney hugging Khloe from behind.

“Happy Birthday, my sweet Janie Jane, my sweet buttercup apple pie, my eternal partner in life and love,” Khloe began the lengthy caption.

“Another year around the sun, and still—you are the most magical thing I’ve ever known. Truly, one of God’s finest works. You carry a light that no one else has. You are the silliest, tiniest little thing—but also the mightiest,” The Kardashians star further penned.

She continued, “You will always be my girl. I know you’re my older sister, but I’ll forever want to wrap you up like a baby and carry you in my pocket. My ultimate Polly Pocket. You are my forever.”

“My person. My soulmate in sister form. Nothing can break you and I. Happy birthday, my tiny girl. May this year be your most magical one yet,” added Khloe.



