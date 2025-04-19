 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian pays adorable tribute to sister Kourtney on her 46 birthday

Khloe Kardashian calls sister Kourtney 'my eternal partner in life and love'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 19, 2025

Khloe Kardashian pays adorable tribute to sister Kourtney on her 46 birthday
Khloe Kardashian pays adorable tribute to sister Kourtney on her 46 birthday

Khloe Kardashian paid adorable tribute to her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on her 46 birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Good American founder  posted a carousel of sweet childhood photos of herself with Khloe.

In the first shared photo, the two younger sisters can be seen sitting on a tricycle, while another shows Kourtney hugging Khloe from behind.

“Happy Birthday, my sweet Janie Jane, my sweet buttercup apple pie, my eternal partner in life and love,” Khloe began the lengthy caption.

“Another year around the sun, and still—you are the most magical thing I’ve ever known. Truly, one of God’s finest works. You carry a light that no one else has. You are the silliest, tiniest little thing—but also the mightiest,” The Kardashians star further penned.

She continued, “You will always be my girl. I know you’re my older sister, but I’ll forever want to wrap you up like a baby and carry you in my pocket. My ultimate Polly Pocket. You are my forever.”

“My person. My soulmate in sister form. Nothing can break you and I. Happy birthday, my tiny girl. May this year be your most magical one yet,” added Khloe.


Chace Crawford, Kelsey Merritt confirm romance with PDA packed outing
Chace Crawford, Kelsey Merritt confirm romance with PDA packed outing
Bianca Censori considering rekindling romance with Kanye West?
Bianca Censori considering rekindling romance with Kanye West?
Drew Barrymore reinforces powerful life lesson on self love
Drew Barrymore reinforces powerful life lesson on self love
Mariah Carey reveals ‘comeback album' that ‘annoyed' her
Mariah Carey reveals ‘comeback album' that ‘annoyed' her
Stage 4 cancer victim Teddi Mellencamp was 'cleared' to get tattoos
Stage 4 cancer victim Teddi Mellencamp was 'cleared' to get tattoos
Brooklyn Beckham reveals why he couldn't mom Victoria's birthday
Brooklyn Beckham reveals why he couldn't mom Victoria's birthday
Tracee Ellis Ross reveals why she prefers to date younger men
Tracee Ellis Ross reveals why she prefers to date younger men
Jon Bon Jovi death rumors spark buzz online
Jon Bon Jovi death rumors spark buzz online