Billie Eilish gusher over ‘sibling’ bond with Finneas

Billie Eilish and Finneas can “read each other’s minds.”

The Birds of a Feather crooner talked about the close bond she shares with her brother and told British Vogue how the two just know what the other person is thinking, a kill they usually utilize when working on music together.

"I mean it's the sibling thing, you know? We look at each other in silence and we both know we're thinking the same exact thing. It happens constantly, especially with other people around," she shared, adding, "He can also read my mind when writing and creating together."

“He knows what I'm thinking and feeling before I even know it,” Eilish added.

Additionally, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker also talked about how Finneas and parents help her when she feels her "tank is running low."

"I just love being around people that I love, people that make me laugh and make me feel whole. You know: kindred souls,” the CHIHIRO singer mentioned.

She continued, “That's the stuff that keeps me sane. Laughing really is my cure. Also, I feel like being with my brother is kind of my cure, and my mama and my dad.”

“I feel like they are always the ones when it is getting too much. Really Finneas makes everything better,” Billie Eilish concluded.