Lady Gaga faces major setback at 2025 Coachella set

Lady Gaga just tackled some major technical issues at 2025 Coachella.

As the 39-year-old pop star began her performance at the popular two-week-long music festival, her microphone suddenly malfunctioned.

The mess up was so bad it almost threatened the execution of her headlining set in front of thousands of fans at Coachella.

As per Daily Mail, Gaga could be suspended far above the stage in a structure designed to look like an dress, but was forced to wait to get a replacement mic.

After she opened her set with the track Bloody Mary, the Born This Way hitmaker also showed off new material, such as performing the live version of her latest song Abracadabra, off the newest album, Mayhem.

But the performance came to uncertainty when the singer's headset microphone began to cackle and even though after tweaking with it, the Bad Romance hitmaker got it working again but the cackling increased and her voice remained cut off for long sections of the show.

This comes amid Lady Gaga enjoying her success from the track, Die With A Smile, a collaboration with Bruno Mars, which not only managed to win a Grammy Award but also spent a sixteenth week as the number one song on the Billboard Global 200.