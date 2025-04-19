Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's foundation talks about 'building bridges'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation has opened up about ‘building bridges’ as it released an emergency statement.

In the statement, the charity said: “At the Archewell Foundation, we: Show Up, Do Good. Our values are an extension of those of our founders, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

It further said, “Our funding and grant support extends to individuals and organizations of all walks of life with varying political views, cultural beliefs, ideologies, and identifications.

“We do not discriminate. We believe change comes from building bridges. We welcome all.”

However, the foundation warned, “We do not, however, tolerate any form of hate speech, including hate-fueled symbols, language, or imagery—no matter the community it targets.”

“We are pro-humanity, pro-love, pro-peace, pro-equality,” the statement added.

Meghan and Harry’s foundation further says, “Out of respect for all of our partners, a responsibility to our donors, and in reflecting the values of our Principals, we make adjustments to our future funding accordingly.”

The statement was issued from the Executive Directors, the Archewell Foundation.